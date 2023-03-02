Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba announces hearing aid grants for seniors

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 1:01 pm
An exhibitor wears a hearing aid device at a trade fair. Saskatchewan has toughened up the rules for people who sell hearing aids and practitioners will need more education. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government announced a hearing aid grant program for eligible seniors Thursday. Joern Pollex / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is launching a grant program to help eligible seniors pay for hearing aids.

The province announced the $12.6 million program, which will help cover the cost of testing, fitting and purchasing new hearing aids, Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba increases funding for seniors’ health and social programs

Read next: Planning for future Whitby, Ont. sports complex hits new milestone

“Hearing aids provide valuable benefits to improve quality of life in a number of important ways such as fully participating with family, friends and co-workers, while also avoiding the isolation that can be associated with hearing loss,” Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Does Manitoba need a seniors advocate?'
Does Manitoba need a seniors advocate?

The program will offer grants of up to $2,000 to Manitobans 65 years of age and over with a family income below $80,000 in the previous year. Eligible seniors must also have documented hearing loss and have been prescribed hearing aids by an audiologist or otolaryngologist.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Death of Winnipeg woman waiting for palliative home care renews call for Manitoba seniors’ advocate

Read next: Multiple tickets sold in Toronto area win big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw

The program will begin accepting applications later this spring, the government said.

Government data shows nearly 4,000 seniors over the age of 65 reported hearing loss during a visit to a doctor in 2021 and roughly 25 per cent of seniors have a level of hearing loss that would benefit from hearing aid use.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba increases funding for seniors’ health and social programs'
Manitoba increases funding for seniors’ health and social programs
Manitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentHearing LossHearing AidsScott Johnstonhearing aid grantshearing aid subsidy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers