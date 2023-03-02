Manitoba announces hearing aid grants for seniors

The Manitoba government is launching a grant program to help eligible seniors pay for hearing aids.
The province announced the $12.6 million program, which will help cover the cost of testing, fitting and purchasing new hearing aids, Thursday.
Read more: Manitoba increases funding for seniors’ health and social programs
Read next: Planning for future Whitby, Ont. sports complex hits new milestone
“Hearing aids provide valuable benefits to improve quality of life in a number of important ways such as fully participating with family, friends and co-workers, while also avoiding the isolation that can be associated with hearing loss,” Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston said in a release.
The program will offer grants of up to $2,000 to Manitobans 65 years of age and over with a family income below $80,000 in the previous year. Eligible seniors must also have documented hearing loss and have been prescribed hearing aids by an audiologist or otolaryngologist.
Read more: Death of Winnipeg woman waiting for palliative home care renews call for Manitoba seniors’ advocate
Read next: Multiple tickets sold in Toronto area win big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw
The program will begin accepting applications later this spring, the government said.
Government data shows nearly 4,000 seniors over the age of 65 reported hearing loss during a visit to a doctor in 2021 and roughly 25 per cent of seniors have a level of hearing loss that would benefit from hearing aid use.
Comments