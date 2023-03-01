Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Penticton, B.C. RCMP investigating suspicious two-car fire

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 8:33 pm
March 1, 2023 Penticton Pineview car fire View image in full screen
A large charred spot is still visible where two vehicles burned Wednesday morning. Taya Fast / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after two cars went up in flames in Penticton, B.C., in the early hours of Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called out to the Pineview neighbourhood around 1:00 a.m. after a report of two parked cars on fire.

“The Penticton Fire Department, along with front-line RCMP officers attended,” said RCMP Southeast District Const. James Grandy. “It was confirmed the two vehicles were fully engulfed.”

Read more: Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Highway 97 near Penticton, B.C.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the two vehicles, however both were destroyed.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but police say that it is suspicious.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information or video related to this ongoing investigation, is asked to please contact police,” said Grandy.

Story continues below advertisement

By Wednesday afternoon, the burned cars had been removed from the street but a large charred spot and debris were still visible on the road.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro probing cause of electrical vault fire in downtown Vancouver'
BC Hydro probing cause of electrical vault fire in downtown Vancouver
pentictonsouth okanaganSuspicious Firepenticton rcmpCar FireVehicle FirePenticton Fire DepartmentLarge Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers