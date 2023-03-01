Penticton, B.C. RCMP investigating suspicious two-car fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two cars went up in flames in Penticton, B.C., in the early hours of Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called out to the Pineview neighbourhood around 1:00 a.m. after a report of two parked cars on fire.

“The Penticton Fire Department, along with front-line RCMP officers attended,” said RCMP Southeast District Const. James Grandy. “It was confirmed the two vehicles were fully engulfed.”

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the two vehicles, however both were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but police say that it is suspicious.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information or video related to this ongoing investigation, is asked to please contact police,” said Grandy.

By Wednesday afternoon, the burned cars had been removed from the street but a large charred spot and debris were still visible on the road.