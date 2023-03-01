Kingston, Ont. students show definition of ‘skilled trades’ has expanded

Send this page to someone via email

When hearing of a competition involving high school students, athletics may be the first thing you think of.

But the Limestone School Board’s skilled trades competition is hoping to flip the script.

On Wednesday, more than 100 students came to St. Lawrence College to compete against one another in a variety of categories.

“So we have students here in Grade 4, competing in robotics, and they will go anywhere from Grade 4 to Grade 12,” said Geoff Petznick, skilled trades consultant for Limestone District School Board.

“This is one of the few times we get to celebrate in our school calendar the skills that these kids have,” Erenstown Secondary School teacher Dan Fisher said.

“We’re being recognized. The apprenticeship pathway is just as valued as the other three pathways of college, university and the workplace.”

There is a growing demand for trained apprentices in the workforce and while things like carpentry and plumbing may be what first comes to mind when thinking of the trades, the Limestone skills competition proves it goes much further than that.

“Skills Ontario, which this is a qualifier for, they’ve included bigger things to have more pathways for our students,” Petznick said. “So more interest levels like fashion design, floristry… so lots of opportunity to include more kids.”

There are also students competing in categories like graphic design, photography, video production and the culinary arts.

“There are students who are well-suited for a kitchen, and even the ones that are maybe struggling today, it doesn’t mean they’re not suited for a kitchen. There’s always room to learn, it’s just about bringing a positive attitude and putting your best foot forward.” LCVI culinary teacher Andrew Kirby said.

“I’m hoping to be a chef when I’m older, or maybe work in a place like this where I can teach other people,” said Kingston Secondary School Grade 10 student, Andrew Fisher. “I like cooking. You know, cooking is the fastest way to someone’s heart.”

And hopefully to the judge’s hearts, too, as the winners from this event will qualify for a Skills Ontario event in Toronto at the end of March, putting the skilled trades further into the spotlight.