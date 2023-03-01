Guelph police find suspect accused of stealing from a senior’s residence

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take long for police to locate a suspect in a break-in investigation at a Guelph residence.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home on Raymond Street Monday morning.

A 90-year-old resident told investigators that she woke up around 3 a.m. and found that the door to her apartment unit was open.

She later told officers that her purse and iPad were missing.

A couple of hours later, police were called to an area on Raymond Street and Bristol Street about a suspicious person.

They say they located a woman who began yelling at the officers and then claimed that she was carrying a gun.

Investigators say they were able to recover the items that were stolen from the elderly resident’s home.

A 41-year-old from Guelph faces a number of charges and will appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.