Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Bonny Stevenson

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Bonny Stevenson'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Bonny Stevenson
Bonny Stevenson says if she can just save one life, her work as president of MADD Saskatoon will all be worth it.
Bonny Stevenson says if she can just save one life, her work as president of MADD Saskatoon will all be worth it.

Stevenson became the president of MADD Saskatoon after losing her son to a drunk driver.

It’s a role that has her sharing her tragic story with students across the city. She said it’s not always easy, but it is something she feels compelled to do.

“Still to this day I will still get choked up during certain pieces of the presentation. And I think that’s all good. I think they really need to see how this is for life for us. It’s not like after two weeks, you get over it.”

Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Carlo Giambattista'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Carlo Giambattista
