Crime

Cocaine seized, 2 arrested as part of drug investigation by Port Hope and Cobourg police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:56 am
new orleans shooting View image in full screen
Two people were arrested following a joint drug investigation by police in Cobourg and Port Hope, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard
Two people face drug possession charges following a joint investigation between police in Cobourg and Port Hope, Ont.

Early this year, the Port Hope Police Service and neighbouring Cobourg Police Service launched a drug investigation within the Municipality of Port Hope.

According to Port Hope police, as part of the investigation, early Tuesday officers executed a search warrant at a unit of a home on Walton Street in Port Hope.

Trending Now

Read more: Suspended driver found with cocaine during traffic stop east of Peterborough: OPP

The search led to the arrest of two people who were in possession of a “small amount” of cocaine, police said.

Nadine Dean, 34, of Cobourg, and Stephen Dean, 41, of Port Hope, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order (four counts for Nadine; one for Stephen).

Story continues below advertisement

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for bail hearings in Cobourg on Wednesday.

CocaineOpioidsCobourgPort HopeCobourg Police ServiceDrug PossessionPort Hope Police ServiceMunicipality of Port Hope
