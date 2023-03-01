Cocaine seized, 2 arrested as part of drug investigation by Port Hope and Cobourg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug possession charges following a joint investigation between police in Cobourg and Port Hope, Ont.

Early this year, the Port Hope Police Service and neighbouring Cobourg Police Service launched a drug investigation within the Municipality of Port Hope.

According to Port Hope police, as part of the investigation, early Tuesday officers executed a search warrant at a unit of a home on Walton Street in Port Hope.

The search led to the arrest of two people who were in possession of a “small amount” of cocaine, police said.

Nadine Dean, 34, of Cobourg, and Stephen Dean, 41, of Port Hope, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order (four counts for Nadine; one for Stephen).

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for bail hearings in Cobourg on Wednesday.