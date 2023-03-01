OPP charge Wasaga Beach man with possessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Huronia have charged a Wasaga Beach man following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The 53-year-old was arrested in a joint investigation between the child sexual exploitation and digital forensics units.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, police executed a search warrant in Wasaga Beach and seized a number of electronic devices.

As a result of this investigation, Stephen Way, 53, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say the accused was held for bail and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday.

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized,” OPP said in an online statement.

The OPP are reminding parents to proactively help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety.

Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.