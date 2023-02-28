Menu

Crime

Man facing 24 charges after allegedly ramming police cars in Drayton Valley, Alta.

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 28, 2023 6:03 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
A man was arrested on Saturday in Drayton Valley after police say he rammed two police cars with a stolen vehicle.

According to police, RCMP’s western Alberta district crime reduction unit was searching for Warren Parenteau, 44, who allegedly fled from a traffic stop earlier this month.

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers found Parenteau driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a trailer. Police said Parenteau got out of the SUV but jumped back in when he saw officers approaching.

Parenteau rammed two police cars in an attempt to get away, police said, adding the SUV got stuck and the man was arrested.

The Grand Cherokee and trailer were checked and police found they were both stolen, along with both license plates, according to police.

Police said officers found weapons and tools that could be used for break-ins in the SUV.

Parenteau was charged with 24 charges related to stolen property, possessing weapons and ammunition, resisting arrest and failing to comply with probation.

Parenteau is in custody and his next court date will be March 1.

