RCMP hunt for clues after Calgary man dies in Drayton Valley hospital

Alberta RCMP are looking for information that will help them piece together the circumstances that saw a Calgary man dropped at a hospital in Drayton Valley, where he later died.

Jonathan James Paul, 40, was dropped off outside the hospital with life-threatening injuries at about 8 p.m. on Monday.

Paul reportedly was able to give some information before dying of his injuries. Police did not elaborate on the nature of Paul’s injuries, or what details he was able to share before his death.

Investigators are looking for Paul’s vehicle, seen in CCTV video dropping him off before immediately driving away. The vehicle is a maroon-coloured 2005 Nissan Armada SUV with Alberta licence plate CKC6763.

File photo of Nissan Armada sought by police in relation to a man’s death in Drayton Valley. Alberta RCMP

Police do not believe this was a random act.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information that could help the investigation, including the whereabouts of Paul’s vehicle or dashcam or surveillance video, to contact police at 780-542-4456 or Crime Stoppers.