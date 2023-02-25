High Prairie, Alta. man faces 16 firearms, drug charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man from High Prairie, Alta., has been charged with firearms and drug offenses after Grande Prairie RCMP arrested him during a traffic stop.

Police believed 36-year-old Derek Charles Shaw was violating release conditions when they pulled him over while riding in a taxi on Feb. 2. He was wanted on several warrants, police said.

An imitation firearm and 57 grams of cocaine were seized by police during the stop. Additional drugs, including 50 grams of meth, 100 milliliters of GHB and two firearms were seized following a search warrant for a residence connected to Shaw.

Shaw has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance (x2)

Fail to comply with release conditions (x7)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (x2)

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)

Unsafe storage of a firearm (x3)

He is set to appear in provincial court on Feb. 27, 2023.