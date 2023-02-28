‘I couldn’t function’: Toronto-area siblings win Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot

See more sharing options

Three siblings from York Region are celebrating after they won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement Tuesday that Thavarajah Ponnuthurai from Kleinburg, as well as Arulvathani Uthayakumar and Yogarajah Ponnuthurai, both from Woodbridge, won $5 million in the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.

If split evenly, they get around $1,666,666 each.

The three have been playing the lottery together for around a year and when Thavarajah went to check their Jan. 4 ticket at a store, he realized they won big and then called his siblings.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it,” Arulvathani said.

"I couldn't function for the next couple of days."

Yogarajah said when he got the call, he cried and fell to the ground in shock.

The three then celebrated together with a family dinner out.

New cars and helping family members are among the plans the three have with their winnings.

The winning ticket was bought in Woodbridge at MI Fuel on Highway 27.

The Lotto 6/49 format changed a few months ago, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the “Gold Ball Draw.”

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.