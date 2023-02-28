Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I couldn’t function’: Toronto-area siblings win Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 3:29 pm
The three siblings won the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot. View image in full screen
The three siblings won the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Handout / OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three siblings from York Region are celebrating after they won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement Tuesday that Thavarajah Ponnuthurai from Kleinburg, as well as Arulvathani Uthayakumar and Yogarajah Ponnuthurai, both from Woodbridge, won $5 million in the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.

If split evenly, they get around $1,666,666 each.

Read more: Toronto-area electricians who’ve played lottery together for 8 months win big

The three have been playing the lottery together for around a year and when Thavarajah went to check their Jan. 4 ticket at a store, he realized they won big and then called his siblings.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it,” Arulvathani said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I couldn’t function for the next couple of days.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I couldn't function for the next couple of days."

Yogarajah said when he got the call, he cried and fell to the ground in shock.

The three then celebrated together with a family dinner out.

New cars and helping family members are among the plans the three have with their winnings.

Trending Now
Click to play video: '18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG'
18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

The winning ticket was bought in Woodbridge at MI Fuel on Highway 27.

The Lotto 6/49 format changed a few months ago, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the “Gold Ball Draw.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
OntarioLotteryYork RegionOlgLotto 6-49Ontario Lottery and Gaming CorporationOntario lottery winnerssiblings win lotteryyork region siblings win lottery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers