Toronto-area electricians win big after playing lottery together for 8 months

A group of electricians from the Toronto area who’ve played the lottery together for eight months have won big.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Monday that the group of 12 won $1 million in the Dec. 17 Encore draw.

They also won $20 on their Lotto 6/49 numbers, bringing the total to $1,000,020.

If split evenly, it amounts to $83,335 each.

The electricians are from Toronto and the surrounding area, including Whitby, Oshawa, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Everett, Brampton, and Mississauga.

Tomasz Polanowski checked the ticket using the OLG app and said he “couldn’t believe it” when he saw the $1 million prize. He then called others in his group to tell them they had won.

“I was wondering why he was calling me on a Sunday, but I was very excited to hear the news,” Michael Gavros said.

Saving, investing, paying off bills, renovations and travelling are among the plans that the group members have with their winnings.

The winning ticket was bought at a Petro Canada on Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke.