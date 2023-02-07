Menu

Canada

Guelph student wins big on instant scratch lottery

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 7, 2023 2:45 pm
Richard Szajek of Guelph won $250,000 on Instant 25X Multiplier. View image in full screen
Richard Szajek of Guelph won $250,000 on Instant 25X Multiplier. OLG

An 18-year-old student from Guelph has struck it rich.

Richard Szajek recently won $250,000 playing the Instant 25X Multiplier lottery.

Szajek says he started playing the lottery about one month after turning 18.

He says he was in disbelief after scratching off the ticket and finding out that he had won a quarter-of-a-million dollars.

Szajek picked up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto and says he plans to pay off his student loans and buy a house with the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Kortright Road in Guelph.

