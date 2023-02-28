Waterloo police arrest Cambridge man wanted for assault, theft of vehicle and fraud

The manhunt for a Cambridge, Ont., man wanted in connection with a pair of criminal investigations is now over.
Waterloo regional police announced on Tuesday that they, along with the OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad, have arrested 31-year-old Justin Nielsen.
A warrant was out for Nielsen for a pair of incidents in 2022.
One occurred in April, when a man was assaulted in Cambridge. The other happened in November, when a vehicle was stolen in Cambridge and found abandoned in Guelph.
Investigators say there was a wallet containing debit and credit cards, and a cellphone belonging to the vehicle’s owner left inside and it was used to make purchases in Aberfoyle and Guelph.
Nielsen is facing a long list of charges, including:
- forcible confinement
- assault causing bodily harm (two counts)
- assault (two counts)
- sexual assault (five counts)
- uttering death threats (four counts)
- mischief interfering with property (two counts)
- theft of a motor vehicle
- using a stolen credit card (three counts)
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Investigators with Waterloo regional police are thanking the public for their assistance in locating the individual.
