Waterloo police arrest Cambridge man wanted for assault, theft of vehicle and fraud

The manhunt for a Cambridge, Ont., man wanted in connection with a pair of criminal investigations is now over.

Waterloo regional police announced on Tuesday that they, along with the OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad, have arrested 31-year-old Justin Nielsen.

A warrant was out for Nielsen for a pair of incidents in 2022.

One occurred in April, when a man was assaulted in Cambridge. The other happened in November, when a vehicle was stolen in Cambridge and found abandoned in Guelph.

Investigators say there was a wallet containing debit and credit cards, and a cellphone belonging to the vehicle’s owner left inside and it was used to make purchases in Aberfoyle and Guelph.

Nielsen is facing a long list of charges, including:

forcible confinement

assault causing bodily harm (two counts)

assault (two counts)

sexual assault (five counts)

uttering death threats (four counts)

mischief interfering with property (two counts)

theft of a motor vehicle

using a stolen credit card (three counts)

possession of stolen property over $5,000

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators with Waterloo regional police are thanking the public for their assistance in locating the individual.