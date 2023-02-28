Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Waterloo police arrest Cambridge man wanted for assault, theft of vehicle and fraud

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 3:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The manhunt for a Cambridge, Ont., man wanted in connection with a pair of criminal investigations is now over.

Waterloo regional police announced on Tuesday that they, along with the OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad, have arrested 31-year-old Justin Nielsen.

A warrant was out for Nielsen for a pair of incidents in 2022.

One occurred in April, when a man was assaulted in Cambridge. The other happened in November, when a vehicle was stolen in Cambridge and found abandoned in Guelph.

Read more: Police seek public’s help in finding wanted man from Cambridge, Ont.

Investigators say there was a wallet containing debit and credit cards, and a cellphone belonging to the vehicle’s owner left inside and it was used to make purchases in Aberfoyle and Guelph.

Nielsen is facing a long list of charges, including:

  • forcible confinement
  • assault causing bodily harm (two counts)
  • assault (two counts)
  • sexual assault (five counts)
  • uttering death threats (four counts)
  • mischief interfering with property (two counts)
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • using a stolen credit card (three counts)
  • possession of stolen property over $5,000

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators with Waterloo regional police are thanking the public for their assistance in locating the individual.

AssaultKitchener newsGuelph NewsFraudWaterloo Regional PoliceStolen VehicleCambridgeWantedArrest WarrantROPE SquadJustin Nielsen
