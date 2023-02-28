Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New K-8 bilingual school planned for Morden, Manitoba education minister says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 2:44 pm
Wayne Ewasko. View image in full screen
Wayne Ewasko. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction on a new K-8 French/English dual-track school in Morden, Man., is set to begin this spring, the province says.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Tuesday that the new facility will help meet a growing student population in the southern Manitoba city.

The 81,600-square-foot school is planned for 600 students in 20 regular classrooms initially, with the ability to accommodate 200 more kids in future.

The province has also funded upgrades to Morden Collegiate Institute’s Technology Education Centre, which will give high school students education in trades. The new addition opened to students last month.

Read more: Winnipeg School Division announces new name for Cecil Rhodes School

“Having diverse educational opportunities right in your area contributes to the overall health and well-being of a community,” Ewasko said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It is important Manitoba students have access to as many opportunities as possible including French-language instruction – an integral part of the province’s education system, and skilled trades – a vital component of both education and community well-being.”

Ewasko said the new school will also include a 74-space child-care facility.

Click to play video: 'New video campaign is part of a plan to cut school absenteeism in Manitoba'
New video campaign is part of a plan to cut school absenteeism in Manitoba

 

Province of ManitobaSkilled TradesMordenWayne Ewaskomanitoba schoolFrench language schoolMorden Collegiate Institute
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers