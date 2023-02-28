New K-8 bilingual school planned for Morden, Manitoba education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on a new K-8 French/English dual-track school in Morden, Man., is set to begin this spring, the province says.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Tuesday that the new facility will help meet a growing student population in the southern Manitoba city.

The 81,600-square-foot school is planned for 600 students in 20 regular classrooms initially, with the ability to accommodate 200 more kids in future.

The province has also funded upgrades to Morden Collegiate Institute’s Technology Education Centre, which will give high school students education in trades. The new addition opened to students last month.

“Having diverse educational opportunities right in your area contributes to the overall health and well-being of a community,” Ewasko said.

“It is important Manitoba students have access to as many opportunities as possible including French-language instruction – an integral part of the province’s education system, and skilled trades – a vital component of both education and community well-being.”

Ewasko said the new school will also include a 74-space child-care facility.