Fredericton tiny house project gets $13 million in funding from province, Ottawa

A project in Fredericton that builds affordable micro-homes is getting more than $13 million in funding from the New Brunswick and federal governments.

In a release, the province said the new funding will allow another 60 homes to be built in the 12 Neighbours Community for the second phase of the project.

Jill Green, minister responsible for housing in New Brunswick, said in the release that the micro-home community is “the most innovative initiative that has been developed in New Brunswick to help vulnerable residents in need of housing.”

“Dozens of low-income individuals that were confronted with homelessness have already found a home in the 12 Neighbours community and many more will have that opportunity thanks to Phase 2 of the project,” said Green, speaking on behalf of Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Read more: Fredericton tiny house project welcomes final of first set of homes

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-six homes have already been built in the 12 Neighbours Community during the first phase of the project.

The community consists of “fully independent and detached micro-homes on their own small private yard,” the release said, and each home includes a bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, sleeping space for one or two people, and living and dining areas.

Tenants do not pay more than 30 per cent of their total household income in rent.

The provincial and federal governments are investing a combined $2.4 million in the form of a forgivable loan through the Affordable Rental Housing Program. There will be an additional investment of $7.1 million over the next 20 years for rent supplements.

As well, the federal government is contributing $3.8 million for the first and second phases of the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, which is part of the National Housing Strategy.

“We are pleased to receive this important support from both levels of government on this project,” said Marcel LeBrun, founder of 12 Neighbours Community Inc., in the release.

“This neighbourhood of micro-homes already makes an important difference in the lives of so many people, and the completion of the project will be an asset for the overall Fredericton community as an important contributor in helping to reduce homelessness.”

Story continues below advertisement

The project received $1.4 million, as well as rent supplements for each unit, in the form of a forgivable loan during the first phase of the project last year.