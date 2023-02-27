Vancouver police notify watchdog after man shot with rubber bullets during mistaken arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner after officers shot a man with rubber bullets during a mistaken arrest last week.

In a media release, police said they were acting on “reliable information” that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard last Wednesday.

That suspect was wanted over connections to a violent Calgary home invasion, and according to police was believed to be “armed and dangerous, and potentially in possession of a firearm.”

“Due to the high-risk nature of the arrest, VPD’s Emergency Response Team was deployed,” police said.

“During the arrest, officers struck a person with two rubber bullets from a less-lethal ARWEN gun.”

Shortly after arresting the man, officers learned he wasn’t the person they were looking for. He was released at the scene and treated by paramedics.

Police said “senior VPD officials” had since apologized to the man and are supporting an independent review of the incident.