Crime

Vancouver police notify watchdog after man shot with rubber bullets during mistaken arrest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 6:46 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police have notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner after officers shot a man with rubber bullets during a mistaken arrest last week.

In a media release, police said they were acting on “reliable information” that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard last Wednesday.

Read more: VPD deploy beanbag shotgun on man ‘seen carrying a gun’ in downtown bar

That suspect was wanted over connections to a violent Calgary home invasion, and according to police was believed to be “armed and dangerous, and potentially in possession of a firearm.”

“Due to the high-risk nature of the arrest, VPD’s Emergency Response Team was deployed,” police said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police defend use of beanbag gun'
Vancouver police defend use of beanbag gun

“During the arrest, officers struck a person with two rubber bullets from a less-lethal ARWEN gun.”

Read more: Number of police-involved deaths in B.C. hit 20-year high in 2022: report

Shortly after arresting the man, officers learned he wasn’t the person they were looking for. He was released at the scene and treated by paramedics.

Police said “senior VPD officials” had since apologized to the man and are supporting an independent review of the incident.

 

Vancouvervancouver policeOPCCPolice use of forceMistaken IdentityPolice Oversightoffice of the police complaint commissionerrubber bulletMistaken Arrestarwen gun
