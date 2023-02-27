Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of murdering former partner

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 6:03 pm
The brothers of Ally Moosehunter appeared at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench on Monday and told the story of the day they found their sister, dead in her apartment. View image in full screen
The brothers of Ally Moosehunter appeared at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench on Monday and told the story of the day they found their sister, dead in her apartment. Brooke Kruger- Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The brothers of Ally Moosehunter appeared at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on Monday and testified about the day they found their sister, dead in her apartment.

Monday was the first day of trial for Ivan Roberto (Robbie) Martell, the man accused with the first-degree murder of Allison (Ally) Moosehunter.

Ally, 28, was found dead in her apartment March 4, 2020 in the 500 block of Geary Crescent. The cause of her death has not been released.

Martell, Ally’s former boyfriend, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The charges were upgraded to first-degree murder last year.

Martell appeared in court, eyes down and hunched on the bench as Ally’s brothers, Gregory Moosehunter (Junior) and Leon Witchekan, testified.

Read more: Family remembers Ally Witchekan following accused killer’s Saskatoon court appearance

Story continues below advertisement

“We were very close,” said Moosehunter, claiming that he saw his sister every day.

Moosehunter and Witchekan went to look for Ally on March 4 after hearing she hadn’t shown up to work that morning.

They said that it was extremely rare for Ally to not show up to work or answer calls from her co-workers.

“I was preparing myself for the worst,” said Witchekan, adding he knew something wasn’t right.

The brothers went to Ally’s house and knocked on the doors and the windows but there was no answer.

Trending Now

With the landlord’s permission, they broke into the house with a screwdriver, saying the deadbolt wasn’t locked.

Read more: Ally Witchekan’s family gathers at Saskatoon courthouse: ‘we want full justice’

“Ally always locked the doors with the deadbolt,” said Witchekan. “It’s just who she was.”

Witchekan testified the landlady told them she heard screaming the night before.

They entered the apartment and found their sister on the bathroom floor.

“She was lying in a lot of blood,” Moosehunter said. “Her face was bruised.”

Story continues below advertisement

Witchekan said Ally’s pants were pulled halfway down.

The brothers testified they checked to see if she was breathing before they ran out of the house, but say she was dead.

Read more: Man accused of killing Ally Witchekan to stand trial following direct indictment

“Right on the driveway I collapsed to my knees,” said Witchekan. “When I came outside, the blood from my boots was on the snow.”

Moosehunter said he had been to Ally’s apartment the night before the killing and claimed nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

He testified Martell and Ally were there together.

“He had his arm over my sister,” Moosehunter said, recalling when he stopped at Ally’s on March 3.

Martell’s trial is scheduled for 20 days.

Click to play video: '‘Keyboard warrior’ accused of spreading hate comments on obituary of Megan Gallagher'
‘Keyboard warrior’ accused of spreading hate comments on obituary of Megan Gallagher
Advertisement
First Degree MurderSaskatoon CourtMurder TrialSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon CrimeCourt of King's BenchAlly Moosehunter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers