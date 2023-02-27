Menu

Headline link
Canada

Newmarket crane collapse leaves male critically injured, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 3:24 pm
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A crane collapse in Newmarket left a male victim critically injured on Monday, officials say.

York Regional Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the scene at 180 Main Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a male trapped under a beam.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they responded to the industrial accident, which involved a crane collapse.

The spokesperson said the ambulance landed at Pickering College, which was the closest landing spot to the scene.

A male patient was then taken To St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the incident. Police said the Ministry of Labour will investigate.

