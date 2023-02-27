Newmarket crane collapse leaves male critically injured, officials say

See more sharing options

A crane collapse in Newmarket left a male victim critically injured on Monday, officials say.

York Regional Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the scene at 180 Main Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a male trapped under a beam.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they responded to the industrial accident, which involved a crane collapse.

The spokesperson said the ambulance landed at Pickering College, which was the closest landing spot to the scene.

A male patient was then taken To St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the incident. Police said the Ministry of Labour will investigate.