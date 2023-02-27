Menu

Crime

Police release surveillance video of suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 3:39 pm
A photo from a security camera on Sanford Avenue north of Main Street East on Feb. 13, 2023 capturing an arson suspect Hamilton Police are seeking. View image in full screen
A photo from a security camera on Sanford Avenue north of Main Street East on Feb. 13, 2023 capturing an arson suspect Hamilton Police are seeking. Hamilton Police Service
Police have released surveillance camera footage of a man they suspect may have started a fire at a residence in central Hamilton, Ont., in mid-February.

Investigators are seeking help from witnesses and the public in identifying the man seen walking up to the home sometime before 10 pm. on Feb. 13.

Firefighters estimate $250,000 in damage was sustained by the home in the blaze and three residents were sent to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Read more: Central Hamilton residence suffers close to $250K in fire damage

The person of interest is said to be of medium build and was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a dark toque with a headlamp.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police of Crime Stoppers.

HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton Firemain street eastArson suspectfire in HamiltonSanford Avenuefire on sanford avenuehamilton arson suspectsanford arson suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

