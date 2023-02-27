Police release surveillance video of suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

See more sharing options

Police have released surveillance camera footage of a man they suspect may have started a fire at a residence in central Hamilton, Ont., in mid-February.

Investigators are seeking help from witnesses and the public in identifying the man seen walking up to the home sometime before 10 pm. on Feb. 13.

Firefighters estimate $250,000 in damage was sustained by the home in the blaze and three residents were sent to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

The person of interest is said to be of medium build and was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a dark toque with a headlamp.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police of Crime Stoppers.