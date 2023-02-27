Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man arrested in Saskatoon assault and robbery that led to police chase

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 1:13 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
One man was arrested after police responded to an assault and robbery Sunday night. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after Saskatoon police responded to an assault and robbery Sunday night.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called around 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Avenue R South where a 23-year-old man reported being assaulted by three men dressed in black in a parking lot.

Read more: Saskatoon police make arrests in 3 separate stabbings

The victim said the men stole his phone, keys and Honda CR-V, adding that he believed one of the men was armed with a gun.

The SPS found the vehicle a short time later at Edmonton Avenue and 33rd Street West, but the driver refused to stop for police.

Trending Now

The vehicle made its way through the north industrial area and exited the city along Highway 12, where it later got stuck in the snow at the side of the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the driver was taken into custody and is facing charges of robbery, dangerous driving, evading police and breach of probation.

Click to play video: 'Robberies, break-and-enters on the rise in Kelowna'
Robberies, break-and-enters on the rise in Kelowna
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsAssaultRobberySaskatoon Police ServiceChargesGun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers