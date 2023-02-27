1 man arrested in Saskatoon assault and robbery that led to police chase

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after Saskatoon police responded to an assault and robbery Sunday night.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called around 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Avenue R South where a 23-year-old man reported being assaulted by three men dressed in black in a parking lot.

The victim said the men stole his phone, keys and Honda CR-V, adding that he believed one of the men was armed with a gun.

The SPS found the vehicle a short time later at Edmonton Avenue and 33rd Street West, but the driver refused to stop for police.

The vehicle made its way through the north industrial area and exited the city along Highway 12, where it later got stuck in the snow at the side of the road.

Officers said the driver was taken into custody and is facing charges of robbery, dangerous driving, evading police and breach of probation.