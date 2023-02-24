Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police make arrests in 3 separate stabbings

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 11:49 am
Saskatoon police arrested three people in stabbing incidences over the last two days. . View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested three people in stabbing incidences over the last two days. . File / Global News
Saskatoon police arrested three people for stabbing incidents over the last two days.

A 19-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation after a stabbing on Feb. 22 outside a building in the 400 block of Fairmont Drive.

Police arrested him in a parking lot and say they found a knife on the scene. The 33-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The same night, police arrested a second suspect in a separate stabbing in the 500 block of Avenue X South.

He was charged with assault with a weapon. The 49-year-old male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 24, police say a witness saw a man with a knife chasing another man. Officers went to the 100 block of Avenue U South and arrested him immediately.

They found a 44-year-old victim at a nearby home. He had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault and breach of a court order. He will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court later Friday.

