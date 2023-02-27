Raccoon visit prompts Kelowna school closure

Send this page to someone via email

They may be cute, but raccoons aren’t a creature you want to mess with, so when one showed up at school bright and early Monday, students saw their classes cancelled.

“Families were asked to keep children home from South Kelowna Elementary this morning out of an abundance of caution after staff discovered a raccoon had entered the building,” Central Okanagan School District officials said in a press release.

“Despite attempts by conservation officers to get the animal to leave the building and trap it, the raccoon climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling.”

School officials said due to the risk posed to staff and students if the wild animal felt cornered, families were told to keep their children home if they were able while students who arrived at school would attend Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for alternative programming.

Operations staff will work with conservation and pest control to make sure the school is safe and clean after the wildlife visit and classes are expected to resume as usual Tuesday.