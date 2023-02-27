Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Four people die in three days on Quebec snowmobile trails

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 11:10 am
Provincial police are calling for prudence on snowmobile trails as many families are on vacation for spring break week. View image in full screen
Provincial police are calling for prudence on snowmobile trails as many families are on vacation for spring break week. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four Quebec snowmobilers have died in separate crashes since Friday.

Provincial police say a man in his 60s died in St-Cuthbert, Que., around 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal, after his snowmobile collided with a tree Sunday morning.

A day earlier, a man in his 50s died in Saguenay, Que., from injuries he suffered after his vehicle hit a tree.

Trending Now

Read more: Skateboarder dies in hospital after suspected hit and run in Montreal

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Friday, a snowmobiler in his 40s died after colliding with another snowmobile in Quebec’s Beauce-Centre region, south of Quebec City.

Also on Friday, a snowmobiler in his 30s died after his snowmobile swerved off a trail in Ste-Hélène-de-Bagot, Que., east of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police are calling for prudence on snowmobile trails as many families are on vacation for spring break week.

Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeSaguenayQuebec WinterQuebec Snowmobile DeathsQuebec snowmobilersBeauce-CentreSte-Hélène-de-Bagot
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers