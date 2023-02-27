Skateboarder dies in hospital after suspected hit and run in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a skateboarder has died in hospital early Monday after an apparent hit and run in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

The incident happened at the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was on a skateboard when he was struck by a driver in a vehicle. The driver then allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The skateboarder was hospitalized with serious injuries to his upper body, according to police.

“He unfortunately died in hospital early this morning,” police said Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators found an abandoned vehicle further east that may have been involved in the collision.

Police say the car, which was discovered near the corner of Notre-Dame and Sicard streets, was towed. It will be examined for evidence.

Investigators are searching for the suspect.

⁠— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press