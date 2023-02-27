Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Skateboarder dies in hospital after suspected hit and run in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: February 27, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: February 27, 2023
Andrea Howick has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, February 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say a skateboarder has died in hospital early Monday after an apparent hit and run in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

The incident happened at the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was on a skateboard when he was struck by a driver in a vehicle. The driver then allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The skateboarder was hospitalized with serious injuries to his upper body, according to police.

Trending Now

Read more: Police search for driver after pedestrian injured in suspected hit and run in Montreal North

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“He unfortunately died in hospital early this morning,” police said Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators found an abandoned vehicle further east that may have been involved in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the car, which was discovered near the corner of Notre-Dame and Sicard streets, was towed. It will be examined for evidence.

Investigators are searching for the suspect.

⁠— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press

Montreal PoliceHit and RunSPVMMontreal trafficMontreal crimeSkateboardingMontreal hit-and-runMontreal hit and run investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers