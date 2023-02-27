Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Feb. 27

See more sharing options

Bidding wars in Saskatoon’s housing market, Circle Drive North Bridge construction, and Black History Month Saskatchewan music festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Feb. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Bidding wars hit Saskatoon’s housing market

A lack of inventory is leading to bidding wars in Saskatoon’s housing market.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion says this is occurring in certain price ranges.

She breaks it all down in Real Estate YXE.

4:04 Bidding wars occurring in Saskatoon’s housing market.

Major construction project launches on Circle Drive North Bridge

Construction season is starting early this year in Saskatoon.

A nine-month rehabilitation project gets underway Feb. 28 on the Circle Drive North Bridge.

Todd Grabowsi from the city of Saskatoon explains the project and the impact it will have on drivers using one of the busiest roadways in the city.

3:50 Major construction project on Circle Drive North Bridge

Black History Month Saskatchewan celebrates diversity through performance

Black History Month Saskatchewan is a festival celebrating diversity through performance.

The music festival in Saskatoon takes place March 3 at Remai Arts Centre, hosted by Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan.

Paula Collins and Fiyin Obayan have details of the event and saxophone player Gregory Edmunds gives a performance.

4:00 Black History Month Sask. celebrating diversity through performance

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 27

Snow into the afternoon — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, Feb. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast.

