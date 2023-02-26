Several storm warnings issued for B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Winter storm warnings have been issued for several B.C. Interior mountain passes and communities at higher elevations.

From now until Sunday evening, heavy snow is expected to fall on Highway 3’s Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass. Anywhere between 25 to 40 centimetres is expected, and drivers are being asked to consider staying home.

“A significant weather system is moving across the B.C. Interior, producing heavy snow today,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

On the Trans Canada Highway, drivers travelling on the Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass can expect to see up to 10 cm, with the potential of reduced visibility, but it is expected to clear up by Sunday night. Drivers are also being asked to travel with caution.

Up to 10 cm of snow is also forecasted around the Shuswap region. Revelstoke, Malakwa, and Shuswap will see a mix of heavy snow and reduced visibility on the roads, but stable conditions are said to return around Sunday evening.

