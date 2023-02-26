Menu

Comments

Crime

ASIRT investigates ‘excessive force’ of EPS officer as video goes viral

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 11:52 am
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service badge on Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service badge on Jan. 19, 2023. Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the use of excessive force by a police officer as a video of an altercation that took place Wednesday night is making the rounds online.

Edmonton police officers saw a man driving “erratically” in a residential neighbourhood and followed him into a car park near 87 Street and 106 Avenue, according to a police news release Sunday.

“An altercation took place, and when attempting to arrest the male, use of force occurred,” police said.

Surveillance video of the parkade shows the incident, with a male officer repeatedly punching the man in the head and taking him to the ground.

The man was arrested and faces two charges and traffic summons, police said.

The Director of Law Enforcement (DLE) was notified that the video was online, and the DLE requested ASIRT investigate.

