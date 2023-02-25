Snowfall, winter storm warnings cover nearly all of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are blanketing nearly all of British Columbia on Saturday.

From the Peace River region in the northeast, through the Cariboo and Okanagan, and down to the South Coast, Environment Canada projected that between 10 and 30 centimetres of snow would fall by Sunday morning.

“A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend, bringing widespread snow to the region,” the national weather agency said Saturday.

“Periods of light snow will start this afternoon and intensify to heavy snow this evening.”

Environment Canada said that for most regions in B.C., the snow would ease early Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“For southern sections of Metro Vancouver, heavy snow is expected to transition to rain overnight, with total snowfall amounts near 10 to 20 cm,” it said.

4:05 Preparations underway as weekend snowfall warnings issued on B.C. South Coast

Regions under a snowfall warning include:

Peace River

Boundary

Bulkley Valley

Central and South Cariboo

Central Coast

East Vancouver Island

Fraser Valley

Greater Victoria

Howe Sound

McGregor

Metro Vancouver

North Coast (coastal sections)

Okanagan

South Thompson

Southern Gulf Islands

Snowfall

West Kootenay

West Vancouver Island

Whistler

Williston

Yellowhead Highway

2:18 B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 24

Regions under a winter storm warning include:

Story continues below advertisement

Arrow Lakes / Slocan Lake

Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass)

North Cariboo

Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass)

Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt)

North Coast (inland sections)

North Columbia

North Thompson

Prince George

Shuswap

Stuart / Nechako

West Columbia

3:40 Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, February 24, 2023

“A frontal system over the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow at times heavy to the B.C. Interior,” Environment Canada said. “Heavy snow will continue before tapering off to periods of light snow on Sunday.”

For Southern Interior mountain passes, snowfall amounts could range between 25 and 40 cm for the Trans-Canada and Highway 3, and between 20 and 35 cm for the Coquihalla.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada advised. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Story continues below advertisement