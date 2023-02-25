Menu

Radio - Ukraine war: Life and death in the shadow of a nuclear plant Russia uses as an army base

Crime

1 injured, 1 in custody after Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 10:52 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
One man has been stabbed and another person arrested after an incident in Toronto on Saturday morning.

A man was reportedly stabbed in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East around 9:45 a.m.

Police said one person had been arrested and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police told Global News it was not yet clear if the suspect and victim knew one another.

Toronto paramedics said the man had minor injuries.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingQueen Streetsherbourne street
