1 injured, 1 in custody after Toronto stabbing

One man has been stabbed and another person arrested after an incident in Toronto on Saturday morning.

A man was reportedly stabbed in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East around 9:45 a.m.

Police said one person had been arrested and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police told Global News it was not yet clear if the suspect and victim knew one another.

Toronto paramedics said the man had minor injuries.