Crime

Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 7:40 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A man was left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core on Sunday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Bond Street and Dundas Street East, near Yonge-Dundas Square, after 9:30 p.m.

Police said a man was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported a male victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 50s with a long white beard.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

