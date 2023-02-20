Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core on Sunday.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Bond Street and Dundas Street East, near Yonge-Dundas Square, after 9:30 p.m.
Police said a man was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to hospital by paramedics.
Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported a male victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers described the suspect as a man in his 50s with a long white beard.
There is no word on what may have led to the incident.
