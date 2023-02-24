Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Milk River man, 38, facing charges for making, possessing child pornography

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 11:29 pm
File photo of a person using a cell phone. View image in full screen
File photo of a person using a cell phone. The Canadian Press images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A southern Alberta man is facing several child pornography charges, the RCMP announced late Friday night.

Milk River RCMP, along with assistance from the RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, arrested a 38-year-old man from the town of Milk River on multiple offences.

Police said the charges include making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

Trending Now

Read more: Man sentenced after pleading guilty in Edmonton to luring, child pornography charges involving 92 victims

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The man, who RCMP said is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 20. No other details were provided.

Milk River is about 300 km south of Calgary near the Canada-U.S. border.

Advertisement
CrimeAlberta RCMPChild PornographyMilk RiverPossessing Child PornographyMaking Child Pornographymilk river rcmpIntegrated Child Exploitation UnitRCMP Integrated Child ExploitationRCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers