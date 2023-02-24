Milk River man, 38, facing charges for making, possessing child pornography

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A southern Alberta man is facing several child pornography charges, the RCMP announced late Friday night.

Milk River RCMP, along with assistance from the RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, arrested a 38-year-old man from the town of Milk River on multiple offences.

Police said the charges include making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

The man, who RCMP said is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 20. No other details were provided.

Milk River is about 300 km south of Calgary near the Canada-U.S. border.