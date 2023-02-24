Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec nursing students go viral on TikTok

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 8:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec nursing students go TikTok viral'
Quebec nursing students go TikTok viral
A group of nursing students from Champlain College in Saint-Lambert, Que. have gone viral. As Phil Carpenter reports, what started as a simple class project has exploded in popularity online.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A group of nursing students from Champlain College in St. Lambert, Que., south of Montreal has gone viral.

What started as a simple message for a class project two days ago has exploded in popularity, thanks to social media.

“I’m still surprised myself,” laughed third-year nursing student Elizabeth Marchand. “I wasn’t sure it was going to happen.”

Read more: Quebec payments to private health-care agencies explode

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Wednesday, the third-year class set up kiosks at the school as part of classwork to promote good health practices.

One group of six picked an anti-vaping campaign as their message.

“What vape really does to the body, what kinds of ingredients are in the vape, and that overall it’s not healthy,” explained student Joanne Ouo.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New Dalhousie Study Explores Potential Long-Term Effects of Vaping'
New Dalhousie Study Explores Potential Long-Term Effects of Vaping

The plan, in addition to giving information, was to bribe vapers with donuts in exchange for their vape pens.

It shocked them that it even worked.

“Who would give out a vape that cost $30 for a $2 donut?” Ouo laughed.

The bigger shock, though, came later.

Read more: New study by London, Ont. researchers uncovers negative effects of vaping

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Program coordinator Paul Brisson recorded the campaigns and shared the videos on TikTok Wednesday afternoon.

“I said to the college it would be nice if we can get 25,000 views,” the former emergency room nurse told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

But the online response exceeded his expectations. By supper time that day it had 15,000 views. By Friday afternoon, according to the college, the view tally had reached a million.

Brisson and the students are still trying to figure out why.

“I think the one hashtag that made it all was “#vapingforlife,” he reasoned. “Basically this is a hashtag to promote vaping, but we went against it.”

Click to play video: 'Anti-vaping project'
Anti-vaping project

Others think the idea of swapping a vape pen for a donut created the buzz.

“So I think people were arguing,” said Ariane Grenier, another of the students involved. “Some people were saying, ‘oh it’s a good idea’ and some people are like, ‘I will not trade a vape for a donut.'”

Read more: Western University study shows vaping education led students to quit

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever the reason, that video and the nursing program’s three-week-old TikTok page are both surging in popularity. The account now has more than 84,000 likes, a sign, Brisson believes, that the population does value nurses.

He said the success has even sparked conversations about the possibility of growing the school’s 120-student programme.

Related News
QuebecSocial MediaHealthcareViralVapingTikTokGlobal News Montrealnursing studentsChamplain College
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers