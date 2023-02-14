Quebec payments to private health-care agencies explode

Billions of dollars are being spent in private health-care agencies in Quebec, according to a new study published by the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).
“It’s totally out of this world, basically they’re making a ton of money,” said Vincent Marissal, Québec solidaire’s health critic.
The study states that in the past six years, the province has doled out $3 billion to private health-care agencies. Annual costs went from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $9.1 billion in 2022.
Read more: Quebec health-care workers brace for surge of patients in ERs
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The Quebec Order of Nurses says it has seen a record number of its members flee the public sector to private agencies, while emergency services are overcrowded and patients are on long lists waiting for treatment.
“Nurses are really the lowest part of the spending, we’re talking about our orderlies, the people who are working in the house keeping,” said Picard.
“All those figures are telling me that now in our health system, we’re not using the agency in case of emergency, that’s now the way that they’re managing our health services. It’s very concerning.”
Picard blames the government for not offering good working conditions.
She says forced overtime and high nurse-patient ratios push health care workers out.
Read more: Quebec needs more nurses to help answer 811 calls, health minister says
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
The Parti Québecois agrees.
Arsenault adds the government needs to establish a clear timeline to do away with private agencies.
It’s what’s expected when Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé introduces a motion to legislate the use of such agencies on Wednesday.
But the Liberal Party acknowledges the government can’t just cut the cord.
“We must make sure that at the end of the day, the patient will be receiving the services,” said Marc Tanguay, Quebec’s Liberal Party leader.
As for Picard, she says the situation is urgent because the future of our public health-care system is on the line.
Comments