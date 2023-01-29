Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Western University study shows vaping education led students to quit

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 29, 2023 2:52 pm
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, U.S. health officials delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit best selling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, U.S. health officials delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit best selling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File). CM ER

A new study from Western University in London, Ont., shows that university students who were regularly vaping wanted to cut back after learning about the threat the habit could pose to their health.

The study was conducted by PhD candidate Babac Salmani and health sciences professor Harry Prapavessis.

It involved showing undergraduate students, most of whom were regular vapers, an eight-minute video featuring healthcare professionals and people who used to vape talking about research and risks.

Read more: New study by London, Ont. researchers uncovers negative effects of vaping

Read next: Canada in ‘better shape’ than predicted in face of XBB.1.5, expert suggests

The control group for the study watched a video about nutrition instead.

Trending Now

“Immediately after watching the intervention, they’re like ‘I want to stop,'” said Salmani. “That’s really important to us is the consistency in that intention. It maintained a level of strength in terms of people wanting to stop vaping.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vaping is popular among youth, with Statistics Canada reporting 29 per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 19 and roughly half of those between 20 and 24 have tried it.

Click to play video: 'HKPRDHU concerned about illegal access, use of vaping, tobacco in youth'
HKPRDHU concerned about illegal access, use of vaping, tobacco in youth
LondonHealthResearchWestern UniversityVapingWesternVapeHealth SciencesVaping research Western University
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers