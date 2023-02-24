Variety Show of Hearts 2023 stories – Friday

Send this page to someone via email

From Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the stories from Friday, Feb. 24.

4:38 Variety Week: Where is Steen now?

5:03 Variety Week: CEO on the critical need to support kids

6:18 Variety Week: Importance of Sunshine Coach program

4:40 Variety Week: Devin Cuddy & Sam Polley preview the telethon on Global BC

How to donate

Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.

Story continues below advertisement

Click here to donate

And in case you missed it, Sonia Sunger kicked off our coverage of Variety Week on Thursday, looking at how it can be difficult for children with special needs to access education in the province.