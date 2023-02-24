SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2023 stories – Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 4:41 pm
Variety Week runs from Feb. 23 to 26 on Global BC, with the Show of Hearts taking place Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Variety Week runs from Feb. 23 to 26 on Global BC, with the Show of Hearts taking place Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Global News
The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the stories from Friday, Feb. 24.

Variety Week: Where is Steen now?
Variety Week: Where is Steen now?
Variety Week: CEO on the critical need to support kids
Variety Week: CEO on the critical need to support kids
Variety Week: Importance of Sunshine Coach program
Variety Week: Importance of Sunshine Coach program
Variety Week: Devin Cuddy & Sam Polley preview the telethon on Global BC
Variety Week: Devin Cuddy & Sam Polley preview the telethon on Global BC

How to donate

Trending Now

Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.

Click here to donate

And in case you missed it, Sonia Sunger kicked off our coverage of Variety Week on Thursday, looking at how it can be difficult for children with special needs to access education in the province.

Variety Week: Funding tuition and tutoring for private education
Variety Week: Funding tuition and tutoring for private education
Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekVariety the Children's CharityVariety how to donateVariety Week 2023Variety Show of Hearts 2023Variety 2023
