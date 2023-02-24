Menu

Canada

Barrie police arrest and charge 2nd suspect for 2nd-degree murder in downtown homicide

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 11:49 am
Barrie police have arrested a second suspect and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man after an incident in downtown Barrie early Monday.

On Thursday night, around 8:30 p.m., police arrested the outstanding suspect in the homicide of a 47-year-old man on the morning of Monday, Feb. 20.

Police say multiple units “descended” on the Hickling Trail home where a 33-year-old man from Sudbury, Ont., was arrested without incident.

The suspect was transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where the investigation continued overnight.

The accused is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect remains in custody and will be attending the Ontario court of justice in Barrie Friday for a bail hearing.

“I wish to acknowledge the incredible work that has been done this week by detectives from our Major Crime/Homicide Unit in identifying the suspects responsible for Monday’s homicide and their round-the-clock efforts to take those responsible into custody,” said Barrie police Chief Rich Johnston.

“The tireless and collaborative approach undertaken by everyone involved within our Service demonstrates professionalism and a true commitment to our community.”

On Tuesday afternoon, police announced they had made an arrest in the case, while one suspect was still outstanding.

A 32-year-old man was arrested without incident on Monday evening and is now facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

Police say the confrontation happened between a group of individuals just prior to 8:20 a.m. near 24 Collier St.

Police say the 47-year-old sustained a life-threatening injury during the confrontation, then made his way to a Dunlop Street East business, where he collapsed.

The man was treated by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HomicideMurderSecond Degree MurderBarrie PoliceOntario Court of JusticeBarrie homicideBarrie murdersecond-degree murder Barrie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

