Crime

Barrie police homicide unit probes man’s death following downtown ‘confrontation’

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 8:50 am
Shown is a police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Matt Rourke
The Barrie police major crime and homicide unit is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man after a confrontation in downtown Barrie early Monday.

Police say the confrontation happened between a group of individuals just prior to 8:20 a.m. near 24 Collier St.

Police say the 47-year-old sustained a life-threatening injury during the confrontation, then made his way to a Dunlop Street East business, where he collapsed.

The man was treated by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation remains active and there has been no arrest, but detectives do not believe that there is a threat to public safety.

The victim’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service for a post-mortem examination, which will take place at a later date.

