Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 suspect arrested, another outstanding after ‘violent’ break in at Toronto apartment: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 7:29 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. . View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. . CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a violent break and enter in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday, two suspects attended an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue area and allegedly broke the door to enter it.

Officers said the occupant was allegedly physically assaulted and threatened with death.

Read more: OPP say 26 people charged after 13 month organized crime investigation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, the two suspects then fled the area in a newer model black SUV with silver rims.

Officers said the vehicle may be a GMC Terrain.

Police said one man — 23-year-old Hady Delgado from Toronto — was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with break and enter, assault and uttering threats.

Officers said he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Police are searching for a second male suspect.

Officers said he is between six-feet-two-inches and six-feet-three-inches tall with a large build.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

According to police, he was seen wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a dark hoodie underneath, black pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultBreak And EnterTPSThreatsQueen Street West
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers