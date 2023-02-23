1 suspect arrested, another outstanding after ‘violent’ break in at Toronto apartment: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a violent break and enter in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday, two suspects attended an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue area and allegedly broke the door to enter it.

Officers said the occupant was allegedly physically assaulted and threatened with death.

According to police, the two suspects then fled the area in a newer model black SUV with silver rims.

Officers said the vehicle may be a GMC Terrain.

Police said one man — 23-year-old Hady Delgado from Toronto — was arrested.

He has been charged with break and enter, assault and uttering threats.

Officers said he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police are searching for a second male suspect.

Officers said he is between six-feet-two-inches and six-feet-three-inches tall with a large build.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

According to police, he was seen wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a dark hoodie underneath, black pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.