Calgary police charge man in relation to October 2022 hit and run

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run collision in the northwest community of Montgomery last year.

Brandon Taylor was hit by an SUV along 16 Avenue N.W. near 46 Street N.W. on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police said he was hit by a white SUV while the crosswalk signal was activated. The driver left the scene.

Taylor was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in life-threatening condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Five days after the crash, police said they had seized a vehicle that was involved in the incident.

Richard Blanchet, 40, of Calgary was charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

Taylor’s family speaks out

Kailey Nougler, Taylor’s mother, was surprised and overwhelmed about the news.

She told Global News she didn’t expect someone to be charged so quickly because the police told her the investigation may take some time. The family was prepared to move on from the incident and “move on from life.”

“I’m just thankful for the hard work of the constables involved,” Nougler told Global News.

“I’m just glad there’s at least some closure to the situation.”

Nougler said she is upset about the incident but thankful Taylor is still alive.

Taylor is walking around again, and he has a goal to be able to skateboard again.

The family also moved into an accessible home so Taylor and his little brother can live “normal” lives.

However, there is still a long road to recovery.

“At this time, anything is phenomenal. In the beginning, it was estimated he will be in a wheelchair for six to 10 years,” Nougler said.

“It’s really phenomenal to see how things progress.

“Always have hope and believe in somebody.”