Crime

Calgary police charge man in relation to October 2022 hit and run

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 23, 2023 7:20 pm
An undated photo of Brandon Taylor, a 17-year-old pedestrian hit by a car that fled the scene, sending the Calgarian to hospital on Oct. 17. 2022. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Brandon Taylor, a 17-year-old pedestrian hit by a car that fled the scene, sending the Calgarian to hospital on Oct. 17. 2022. provided
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run collision in the northwest community of Montgomery last year.

Brandon Taylor was hit by an SUV along 16 Avenue N.W. near 46 Street N.W. on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police said he was hit by a white SUV while the crosswalk signal was activated. The driver left the scene.

Read more: Calgary teen’s recovery a slow journey after hit and run on problematic stretch of road

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Taylor was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in life-threatening condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Five days after the crash, police said they had seized a vehicle that was involved in the incident.

Richard Blanchet, 40, of Calgary was charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

Click to play video: 'Calgary teen makes small but promising steps in recovery following October hit and run'
Calgary teen makes small but promising steps in recovery following October hit and run

Taylor’s family speaks out

Trending Now

Kailey Nougler, Taylor’s mother, was surprised and overwhelmed about the news.

She told Global News she didn’t expect someone to be charged so quickly because the police told her the investigation may take some time. The family was prepared to move on from the incident and “move on from life.”

“I’m just thankful for the hard work of the constables involved,” Nougler told Global News.

“I’m just glad there’s at least some closure to the situation.”

Read more: Vehicle seized in connection with Calgary hit-and-run that sent teen to hospital

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Nougler said she is upset about the incident but thankful Taylor is still alive.

Taylor is walking around again, and he has a goal to be able to skateboard again.

The family also moved into an accessible home so Taylor and his little brother can live “normal” lives.

Click to play video: 'Calgary family makes public plea to track down hit and run driver'
Calgary family makes public plea to track down hit and run driver

However, there is still a long road to recovery.

“At this time, anything is phenomenal. In the beginning, it was estimated he will be in a wheelchair for six to 10 years,” Nougler said.

“It’s really phenomenal to see how things progress.

“Always have hope and believe in somebody.”

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceHit and RunCalgary CrashCalgary collisionCalgary Hit-and-runBrandon Taylor
