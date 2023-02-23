Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating after shots reportedly fired

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 5:43 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Fairview Mall Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 3:13 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said officers received reports that shots had been fired.

According to police, officers located casings in the area and a vehicle with damage due to gunfire.

Officers said that no injuries had been reported, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

Crime
