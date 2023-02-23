Toronto police investigating after shots reportedly fired

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Fairview Mall Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 3:13 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said officers received reports that shots had been fired.

According to police, officers located casings in the area and a vehicle with damage due to gunfire.

Officers said that no injuries had been reported, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

SHOOTING:

Fairview Mall Dr & Sheppard Ave E

3:13 p.m.

– reports of shots fired in the area

– police o/s

– confirmed firearm discharge

– officers located casings in the area, and a vehicle with damage due to gunfire

– no reported injuries

– ongoing investigation#GO425891

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 23, 2023