Toronto police investigating after shots reportedly fired

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Fairview Mall Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 3:13 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said officers received reports that shots had been fired.
Read more: Man, 22, charged after 10 robberies in Peel Region: police
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
According to police, officers located casings in the area and a vehicle with damage due to gunfire.
Trending Now
Officers said that no injuries had been reported, but added that the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…
Comments