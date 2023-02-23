Menu

Traffic

Police warn of icy road conditions as dozens of crashes reported in Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 1:07 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
At least 45 vehicle collisions had been reported in Calgary on Thursday as of 10:30 a.m., according to police.

The Calgary Police Service said icy road conditions that led to at least 250 crashes on Wednesday persisted through the night and into the morning.

Nobody was seriously hurt in Thursday’s collisions but police said driving conditions remain treacherous.

Of the collisions on Wednesday and Thursday, at least a dozen saw people sustain minor injuries. None of the crashes led to anyone being seriously hurt.

READ MORE: All of Alberta under extreme cold warning as Arctic air sweeps south

The poor road conditions developed after heavy snowfall occurred in the Calgary area earlier this week, followed by very cold temperatures.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Calgary remained under an extreme cold warning issued for the area by Environment Canada a day earlier.

Calgary Police ServiceWeatherCalgary PoliceTrafficCalgary weatherCPSCalgary TrafficWinter DrivingIcy RoadsCalgary winter weatherIcy roads in Calgary
