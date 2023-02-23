Police warn of icy road conditions as dozens of crashes reported in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

At least 45 vehicle collisions had been reported in Calgary on Thursday as of 10:30 a.m., according to police.

The Calgary Police Service said icy road conditions that led to at least 250 crashes on Wednesday persisted through the night and into the morning.

Nobody was seriously hurt in Thursday’s collisions but police said driving conditions remain treacherous.

Of the collisions on Wednesday and Thursday, at least a dozen saw people sustain minor injuries. None of the crashes led to anyone being seriously hurt.

The poor road conditions developed after heavy snowfall occurred in the Calgary area earlier this week, followed by very cold temperatures.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Calgary remained under an extreme cold warning issued for the area by Environment Canada a day earlier.