All of Alberta under extreme cold warning as Arctic air sweeps south

Much of Canada is experiencing a blast of cold winter weather, including all of Alberta, where extreme cold warnings issued for the northern half of the province on Tuesday were expanded south Wednesday to the U.S. border.

“A large upper-level low (pressure system) is leading to a cold Arctic blast across the nation,” said Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

“Wind chill values overnight will be into the -40s with many areas, including Edmonton, remaining under an extreme cold warning.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Wind chill values overnight will be into the -40s with many areas, including Edmonton, remaining under an extreme cold warning."

Environment Canada said the wind chill may moderate during the day but the extreme cold will continue through the week.

“We will be cold Wednesday through Friday, but should return to minus-side single digits for the weekend,” Beyer said.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill values create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite, hypothermia and cardiac arrest.

There are different criteria for what constitutes an emergency cold alert in each part of the country. They are issued in Alberta for wind chills of -40 or lower, when frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as five to 10 minutes.

Extreme cold warnings are also in effect for all of Saskatchewan, parts of Manitoba, northeastern B.C., northern Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.

Medical conditions like diabetes, nerve damage or issues with circulation can make people less likely to notice if they are suffering from the cold.

When going outside, people are advised to wear layers and protect exposed skin with gloves, a toque and a scarf.

Boots should be waterproof, and it’s recommended people wear two or three layers of pants and shirts.

People are also encouraged to take extra care of their animals, Environment Canada said if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.