Crime

Barrie police make impaired driving arrest after driver walks away from crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:20 am
A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Matt Rourke
Barrie police have arrested a 29-year-old man for impaired driving after they say a driver crashed into someone’s fence and walked away from the scene.

On Wednesday at 4:17 a.m., Barrie police responded to a Livingstone Street West residence after receiving a call about a single-motor vehicle collision.

Police say the homeowner notified police that a car had just driven across his lawn and struck his fence.

Police learned that the lone occupant had walked away from the scene but left his car behind.

Police say they located the driver a short distance away, trying to get into a ride-share service.

A 29-year-old man was arrested initially for failing to remain at the scene, but as police continued with the investigation, it was determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired.

The man was transported to Barrie police headquarters, where police say a breathalyzer technician found the person tested over the legal limit.

The accused is now facing charges of impaired operation of a vehicle, impaired operation over .80 milligrams, and failing to remain at the scene.

Police say the man was released a short time later and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on March 15.

Officers impounded the vehicle involved in the crash for seven days, and his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

