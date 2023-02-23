Ex-London cop faces more charges after another woman comes forward with sexual assault allegations

Send this page to someone via email

A former London, Ont., police officer has been arrested and charged again in relation to a historic sexual assault after he was charged late last year with multiple sexual assault and criminal harassment-related offences.

According to police, a woman met a man through an online dating app and they met in person on June 30, 2022. The woman entered the man’s vehicle but was unable to leave and was sexually assaulted by him.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, investigators say.

Police were contacted on Feb. 21 and launched an investigation.

Stephen David Williams, 46, of London, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

In December 2022, police issued a public safety warning against Williams after he was released from custody. The accused was also charged with 12 offences between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8, 2022, which are reportedly tied to incidents dating back to May 2021.

The charges involve multiple female victims and investigators believe there may be more victims, police added.

Williams resigned from the London Police Service in 2021 as a hearing into professional misconduct charges was set to begin. Prior to his resignation, Williams had been suspended with pay since November 2017.

Police said that the accused is known to meet women through online dating platforms and other social media applications using some of the following aliases:

Will Stevenson

Will Stephens

Will S.

Will

Where there is a Will there is a way

Will Si

He is described as a man with blue eyes, approximately six feet one inch tall and 230 pounds with a muscular build, a shaved head and possibly a full brown beard.

If seen, the public is advised not to approach or engage with the accused, police said. If there are any concerns for public safety, call 911 immediately.

Police are seeking information on any additional victims and ask anyone who can help to call them at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously online through Crime Stoppers’ local website.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.