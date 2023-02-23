Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-London cop faces more charges after another woman comes forward with sexual assault allegations

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:25 am
Stephen David Williams, 46, of London. View image in full screen
Stephen David Williams, 46, of London. via London Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former London, Ont., police officer has been arrested and charged again in relation to a historic sexual assault after he was charged late last year with multiple sexual assault and criminal harassment-related offences.

Read more: Public safety warning issued for ex-cop accused of sexual assault, London police say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, a woman met a man through an online dating app and they met in person on June 30, 2022. The woman entered the man’s vehicle but was unable to leave and was sexually assaulted by him.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, investigators say.

Police were contacted on Feb. 21 and launched an investigation.

Stephen David Williams, 46, of London, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

In December 2022, police issued a public safety warning against Williams after he was released from custody. The accused was also charged with 12 offences between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8, 2022, which are reportedly tied to incidents dating back to May 2021.

Trending Now

The charges involve multiple female victims and investigators believe there may be more victims, police added.

Williams resigned from the London Police Service in 2021 as a hearing into professional misconduct charges was set to begin. Prior to his resignation, Williams had been suspended with pay since November 2017.

Police said that the accused is known to meet women through online dating platforms and other social media applications using some of the following aliases:

  • Will Stevenson
  • Will Stephens
  • Will S.
  • Will
  • Where there is a Will there is a way
  • Will Si

Read more: LAWC speaks out on public safety warning issued for ex-cop accused of sexual assault

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

He is described as a man with blue eyes, approximately six feet one inch tall and 230 pounds with a muscular build, a shaved head and possibly a full brown beard.

If seen, the public is advised not to approach or engage with the accused, police said. If there are any concerns for public safety, call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking information on any additional victims and ask anyone who can help to call them at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously online through Crime Stoppers’ local website.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.

Sexual AssaultLondon OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceForcible Confinementadditional charesex cop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers