Health

Ontario, federal government reach health care deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 9:03 am
Premier Ford says he hopes to secure good health-care deal ahead of upcoming meeting with PM Trudeau
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.

No further details were immediately available after the government made the announcement Thursday morning in a tweet.

Canada’s premiers agreed earlier this month to accept Ottawa’s offer of more than $46 billion to augment the Canada Health Transfer.

The federal government was working out separate bilateral deals with the provinces and territories to address needs specific to each jurisdiction.

The premiers had said further discussions were needed to establish long-term predictability and stability in health care.

In a letter last week to the Ontario health minister, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the province’s bilateral agreement would include working toward certain health indicators, agreeing to provide “equity of access” for underserved groups and upholding the Canada Health Act to strengthen the public health system.

