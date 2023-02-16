Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premiers ask Trudeau for formal review process for future health funding talks

By Teresa Wright Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer: ‘A step in the right direction’'
Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer: ‘A step in the right direction’
WATCH: Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the premiers have agreed to accept the health-care funding deal offered to them by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although they say it is far less than they had been asking for.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s premiers say they are ready to move forward with negotiations on Ottawa’s bilateral health deals, but they are also calling for a formal review process for future health funding talks.

The review process they are asking for would pertain to existing deals that are expiring and future negotiations on the Canada Health Transfer.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, the premiers say they need more long-term predictability in planning for their health-care systems.

Read more: Ottawa lays out health plan worth $196B over next decade, with $46B in new spending 

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

They want a formal review process of the federal government’s health-care funding plans to be established for expiring bilateral health funding agreements by January 2025.

Specifically, they point to the “fiscal cliff” of uncertainty over the scheduled expiry of already-established health funding deals, including 10-year agreements signed in 2017 and 2018 with the provinces that earmarked money specifically for mental health, home care and community care for seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

A formal review of these expiring deals is needed “to secure service continuity and funding predictability for programming,” the premiers say in their letter.

Provincial and territorial leaders also want a review looking at the “future path and adequacy of the Canada Health Transfer and the escalator.”

“To achieve our shared goals, further constructive discussions are required to plan for the longer term predictability and stability that Canadians expect in their health care systems,” the letter states.

Click to play video: 'Federal health-care funding ‘helpful’ but premiers anticipated higher share: Premier Smith'
Federal health-care funding ‘helpful’ but premiers anticipated higher share: Premier Smith

Last week, Trudeau met with all 13 premiers in Ottawa and presented them with a funding package aimed at addressing their demands for more federal investment in health care.

The federal offer will infuse $46.2 billion in new money for health care over the next decade on top of pre-established health funding streams from Ottawa, which altogether will send $196.1 billion to the provinces and territories over the next 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding package includes a number of elements, including $25 billion in new money for 10-year bilateral deals to be negotiated with the provinces and a $17-billion increase to the annual Canada Health Transfer, which includes an “escalator,” or guaranteed minimum increase, of five per cent over five years — up from the current three-per-cent escalator.

Read more: ‘We have to move quickly’: Health workers urge premiers to accept Ottawa’s health deal

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

The bilateral agreements will be tailored to each region’s specific needs, but focused on four key areas: improving access to family doctors and primary care; addressing health worker shortages; improving access to mental health and substance use treatment and modernizing the health system through improved collection and sharing of health data.

To access these new funding streams, provinces and territories will have to agree to spend the money on measures that support these priority areas and they will be required to develop “action plans” that describe how funds will be spent and progress measured.

Click to play video: 'It’s more, but is it enough? Premiers consider Ottawa’s offer of new health care dollars'
It’s more, but is it enough? Premiers consider Ottawa’s offer of new health care dollars

In their letter to Trudeau Thursday, the premiers noted they have been pressing Ottawa for two-and-a-half years to increase the federal transfers to the provinces, and while they have decided to accept the deal on the table, it’s not as much money as they wanted.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Premiers ‘expect’ feds to up share of health-care costs to 35% as Trudeau meeting nears

Read next: More Canadians trusting governments as COVID pandemic fades: poll

“We are disappointed with the limited new federal funding,” the premiers say in their Feb. 16 letter.

“While this first step marks a positive development, the federal approach will clearly not address structural health-care funding needs, nor long-term sustainability challenges we face in our health-care systems across the country.”

That’s why they say a broader review of how health funding agreements are negotiated and determined in the future is necessary.

“We look forward to necessary ongoing dialogue to support the future of health care services across the country – an issue that will always be a fundamental priority for all Canadians.”

Click to play video: 'More Canadians are worried about the state of health care than Americans'
More Canadians are worried about the state of health care than Americans
Related News
Justin TrudeauCanada health careHealth FundingCanada Health Transferhealth care Canadacanada health newspremiers health fundingtrudeau premiersprovinces health fundingTrudeau health fundingprovinces health dealTrudeau health dealpremiers health dealpremeirs health talks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers