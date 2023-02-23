Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Flights cancelled, thousands without power as Ontario digs out from winter storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 7:31 am
Click to play video: 'Severe winter storms sweeping through large parts of Canada, U.S.'
Severe winter storms sweeping through large parts of Canada, U.S.
WATCH: Severe winter storms sweeping through large parts of Canada, U.S.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A winter storm is spoiling travels plans and causing power outages as parts of southern Ontario dig out from under heavy snowfall.

Hydro One is reporting about 29,000 customers in southwestern Ontario are without power in the aftermath of a storm that brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets.

Buses are cancelled at number of school boards, including in Ottawa and across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Trending Now

More than 100 flights in and out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport are cancelled after the storm dumped about 17 centimetres of snow on the city.

Read more: Toronto area wakes up to winter storm dumping of heavy snow, ice

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Environment Canada says southern and southwestern Ontario could see periods of freezing drizzle and icy conditions into the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says parts of eastern Ontario could see an additional two to four centimetres of snow Thursday morning, with another round of snowfall possible in the afternoon and evening.

SnowWeatherWinter StormIceOntario weatherOntario winter stormontario winter weather
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers