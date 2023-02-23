Waterloo police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting in Cambridge that they are describing as “targeted.”
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police say they were contacted about the shooting, which occurred in the backyard of a home near Elgin Street North and Bushnell Drive.
Officers found bullet holes in a vehicle parked in a lot as well as in the door of a home in the area.
Police say a man wearing dark clothing was spotted in the backyard of the home at the time of the incident.
Police say that detectives believe that the shooting was “targeted.”
No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the shooting.
Police are warning residents to expect an increased police presence as detectives canvass the area.
