Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 7:37 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting in Cambridge that they are describing as “targeted.”

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police say they were contacted about the shooting, which occurred in the backyard of a home near Elgin Street North and Bushnell Drive.

Read more: Cambridge woman charged in 2022 illicit drug death of toddler

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers found bullet holes in a vehicle parked in a lot as well as in the door of a home in the area.

Trending Now

Police say a man wearing dark clothing was spotted in the backyard of the home at the time of the incident.

Read more: Child and youth worker at Cambridge high school facing sexual assault, exploitation charges

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that detectives believe that the shooting was “targeted.”

No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the shooting.

Police are warning residents to expect an increased police presence as detectives canvass the area.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeWaterloo shootingCambridge shootingElgin Street CambridgeBushnell Drive Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers