Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seeks witnesses to pair of random assaults in Richmond, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 8:15 pm
The Valentine's Day assaults are alleged to have taken place in the 6400 block of Buswell Street in Richmond. View image in full screen
The Valentine's Day assaults are alleged to have taken place in the 6400 block of Buswell Street in Richmond. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., are seeking witnesses to a pair of violent, random assaults last week.

The first assault allegedly took place around 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, in the 6400-block of Buswell Street.

RCMP seeks witnesses to pair of random assaults in Richmond, B.C. - image View image in full screen

Read more: Woman, 14-year-old girl found dead in Richmond, B.C. home, IHIT investigating

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said a bystander flagged police down after finding a woman lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

The woman, who did not regain consciousness at the scene, was rushed to hospital. Without witnesses, RCMP initially believed she’d suffered a medical emergency.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Charges laid in double stabbing next to Richmond RCMP detachment'
Charges laid in double stabbing next to Richmond RCMP detachment

Later that evening, however, a second woman reported that she’d been randomly assaulted by a man around the same time and location as the other victim.

Police said she had also been briefly rendered unconscious.

Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo, a 41-year-old Richmond man, was arrested on Feb. 17, and has since been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: More than 20 snow geese found dead after hit by cars in Richmond: RCMP

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties are now seeking witnesses to the incidents, including a man who stopped to help the second victim after she was attacked and who may have witnessed the assault.

Police also want to speak with the driver and occupants of a white SUV seen in the area on video recorded at the time.

Anyone who was in the area of Buswell Street between Cook and Saba roads around 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 and believes they saw something suspicious, or who has video shot in the area, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

CrimeRichmondRichmond RCMPwitnessesRandom Attackrandom assaultRichmond crimeViolent Assaultmetro vancouver crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers