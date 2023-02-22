RCMP seeks witnesses to pair of random assaults in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., are seeking witnesses to a pair of violent, random assaults last week.

The first assault allegedly took place around 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, in the 6400-block of Buswell Street.

Mounties said a bystander flagged police down after finding a woman lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

The woman, who did not regain consciousness at the scene, was rushed to hospital. Without witnesses, RCMP initially believed she’d suffered a medical emergency.

Later that evening, however, a second woman reported that she’d been randomly assaulted by a man around the same time and location as the other victim.

Police said she had also been briefly rendered unconscious.

Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo, a 41-year-old Richmond man, was arrested on Feb. 17, and has since been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Mounties are now seeking witnesses to the incidents, including a man who stopped to help the second victim after she was attacked and who may have witnessed the assault.

Police also want to speak with the driver and occupants of a white SUV seen in the area on video recorded at the time.

Anyone who was in the area of Buswell Street between Cook and Saba roads around 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 and believes they saw something suspicious, or who has video shot in the area, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.